Longtime ATCAA Board Member, Community Advocate, Passes Away

Lloyd Schneider - ATCAA Image View Photo

Sonora, CA — Lloyd Schneider, a community advocate, who was a member of the Amador Tuolumne Community Action Agency (ATCAA) board of directors, has passed away.

Tuolumne County Supervisor Jaron Brandon, who sits on the Amador Tuolumne Community Action Agency board, made the somber announcement at the end of a board of supervisors meeting on Monday.

Brandon stated, “Lloyd Schneider is a person who has given 30 or 40 years of his life to community service and it was a real pleasure being on there with him (ATCAA Board). He is someone who was so moved by some of the issues of helping people, you could see him tear up. He was someone who cared, so passionately.”

We reported earlier that Schneider was the ATCAA board chair in 2018 when the Sonora Area Foundation and its donors gifted $20,000 to the ATCAA Food Bank. He was also in the leadership role during the most recent turnover in the Executive Director position when Raj Rambob left and Joe Bors was hired.

A funeral service announcement submitted on myMotherLode.com notes that Schneider, 85, passed away at the age of 85 on April 22 at his home in Tuolumne. Cremation is being overseen by the Terzich and Wilson Funeral Home and Memorial Services are pending.