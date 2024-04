Lloyd Albert Schneider Jr., age 85 of Tuolumne, California, born September 12, 1938 in San Fernando, California, passed away Monday, April 22, 2024 at his residence in Tuolumne, California. Cremation will be held and Memorial Services are pending. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with Cremation arrangements.

