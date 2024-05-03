SPD Details Recent High Speed Motorcycle Chase Arrest

Sonora Motorcycle Chase View Photo

Sonora, CA — A man who led Sonora Police Department officers on a 15-mile chase was in possession of suspected methamphetamine.

During the early morning hours, back on April 24. at around 1:30 am, an officer attempted to pull over 33-year-old Timothy Patrick Justice II for a traffic violation on his Suzuki RS 650 motorcycle. He immediately accelerated and led the officer on a 15-mile chase that reached speeds exceeding 80 mph.

The chase ended when Patrick tried to ride around a closed gate and hit a post that stopped him. He was taken into custody and found to be in possession of seven grams of suspected methamphetamine. The PD notes that he was out on bail from another crime. He now faces new charges of evading an officer with disregard for safety, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, committing a felony while on bail, and riding with a suspended license.