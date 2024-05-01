TUD Sewer Flushing Underway In Downtown Sonora

Sonora, CA — Tuolumne Utilities District (TUD) has begun its annual sanitary sewer collection system flushing program for the downtown Sonora area that will take place all this week.

TUD officials noted that sanitary sewer flushing is a common maintenance activity done to improve pipe flow. Morning commuters can expect intermittent traffic delays of up to 10 minutes in the downtown area during the flushing work. The hours of operation are 4 a.m. to 8 a.m. Maintenance crews will be conducting the flushing through Friday, May 3rd.

For questions, road issues, or more information on the flushing, contact the TUD office at (209) 532-5536.