Roadwork Continues On Local Highways

Road Work Sign View Photo

Here are the Caltrans road projects that are planned for the week beginning Sunday April 28 to May 4 in Tuolumne and Calaveras Counties.

On Highway 120 there will be one-way traffic control between Sweetwater Campground and Sawmill Mountain Road, east of Groveland, for slope repair beginning Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

On Highway 120 moving lane closures between Ponderosa Lane in Groveland to Sweetwater Campground for a sweeping operation will begin Monday, April 29 through Thursday, May 2, 2024, from 7:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.

On Highway 120 moving lane closures between Old Priest Grade Road and Vassar Street will allow for a sweeping operation beginning Wednesday through Friday from 6:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.

On Highway 49 a moving closure of the left lane of both northbound and southbound will go from the Highway 49/108 junction in Sonora to the Calaveras County line beginning Monday through Thursday from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

On Highway 49 overnight one-way traffic control between Smoke Street and Main Street in Jamestown for utility work will begin Sunday through Friday from 10:00 p.m. until 6:00 a.m.

On Highway 4 intermittent traffic breaks of 10-minutes from Bonanza Mine to Appaloosa Road will allow for construction Monday through Friday from 7:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

On Highway 4 one-way traffic control from Live Oak Drive to Pennsylvania Gulch for tree work begins Monday through Wednesday from 7:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

On Highway 26 long-term one-way traffic control at the North and South Fork Mokelumne River Bridge for bridge/guardrail work continues through Sunday, June 30, 2024.

Motorists should expect 5 to 10-minute delays and use alternate routes whenever possible.

This work is scheduled to take place as listed, but is subject to change due to traffic incidents, weather, availability of equipment, and/or materials and construction related issues. For the safety of workers and other motorists, please Be Work Zone Alert.