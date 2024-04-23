Angels Camp’s Mark Twain Statue To Temporarily Relocate For Restoration

Mark Twain Statue, Utica Park View Photo

Angels Camp, CA — One of the most recognizable aspects of Utica Park in Angels Camp will be removed for a few months as it goes through a restoration.

The Mark Twain statue was donated to the city by film giant Warner Brothers in 1944 when the Frederic March film, The Adventures of Mark Twain, premiered at the Angels Camp Theatre. City leaders say the statue has served as a timeless symbol of literary excellence and community pride.

As part of an overhaul of Utica Park, the statue will be temporarily relocated to the Angels Camp Museum where it will undergo repairs, cleaning, and meticulous rehabilitation work. When the statue first arrived in the forties there were companion frogs on it, in recognition of The Celebrated Jumping Frog of Calaveras County. However, they were hacked off by vandals in 1957. New frogs will be installed in the original style, as part of the work.

In addition, landscaping and structural improvements will be made in the park where the statue stands.

City Administrator Rebecca Callen says, “We recognize the importance of preserving this symbol of our town’s rich literary heritage. The rehabilitation of the Mark Twain statue is a collaborative effort that underscores our community’s dedication to honoring its history.”

Mayor Jennifer Herndon adds, “This endeavor is a testament to our commitment to preserving our cultural heritage and enhancing the beauty of our community.”

While the statue undergoes the work, residents and visitors are invited to visit the Angels Camp Museum to witness the process firsthand.

Funding for the project is coming from a state rural recreation and tourism grant that is allowing for the overhaul and expansion of Utica Park.