Sonora Pass Closure Gate Moving Higher Up

Highway 108 Sonora Pass Plowing View Photo

Sonora, CA — Caltrans reports that progress is being made plowing snow off Highway 108 Sonora Pass.

Pass-clearing operations commenced last week and crews have been working 10 hours per day, seven days a week. The Long Barn maintenance crew has been busy removing downed trees and other debris.

The gate closure is currently at Snow Park, but it will move up to Eagle Meadows, effective noon today (April 18). The next step is to clear the pass to Kennedy Meadows.

Caltrans does not have an estimated opening date for Sonora Pass because it is unclear what type of roadway damage could be uncovered. There is always a goal to have the pass open entirely by Memorial Day weekend.

Crews also started work earlier this week clearing Highway 4 Ebbetts Pass.