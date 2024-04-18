PG&E Will Be Inspecting Equipment by Helicopter

Helicopter checking PG&E power lines in the Jamestown area this morning View Photo

Sonora, CA — Pacific Gas & Electric will have helicopters flying low in the region on Friday, April 19, inspecting electric towers and poles.

PG&E spokesperson Jeff Smith reports, “You can expect to see and hear helicopters flying close to the power lines. They may hover in the same location for brief periods of time. While patrols are underway, you may also see PG&E and/or contractor trucks in the area.”

PG&E notes that pilots will be following all safety standards and federal regulations. If customers have questions about the work, they can call PG&E at 1-877-295-4949 or email wildfiresafety@pge.com.