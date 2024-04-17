Applicants Sought To Fill Sonora High School Trustee Seat

SUHSD Board of Trustee Area 1 View Photo

Sonora, CA – The Sonora Union High School District is seeking applicants to fill a vacancy on its governing board, and the deadline is fast approaching.

Today’s announcement follows the resignation of Trustee Nancy Scott, who vacated the seat on March 30, 2024, as she moved out of Trustee Area 1. First elected in 2018 and reelected in 2022, Trustee Scott served two years as Board President. Her term was to last until 2026.

“Known for her compassionate and collaborative spirit, Scott has been a steadfast advocate for student success,” shared school officials.

Scott is also the founder of Nancy’s Hope and was awarded the 2022 Irving J. Symons Award by the Sonora Area Foundation for her outstanding community service and leadership. Instead of holding a special election, a provisional replacement will fill the seat until the next school board election in November 2024. School administrators released these requirements for the position:

Eligibility and Application Process

Eligible candidates must be registered voters residing within Trustee Area 1, which includes Sonora, Jamestown, and Chinese Camp Elementary School Districts. Applicants are required to submit the following:

Candidate Information Sheet Letter of Intent Proof of Residence in Trustee Area 1 Proof of Age (must be at least 18 years of age)

Application Submission

Applications are available online at sonorahs.kl2.ca.us and can be submitted by April 30, 2024, no later than 4 p.m. through the following methods:

In Person: Drop off at the off-office located at 100 School Street, Sonora

Mail: Sonora UHSD, 100 School St., Sonora, CA 95370

Email: shssupt@sonorahs.kl2.ca.us

Selection Process

Candidates will be interviewed during the board meeting on May 20, where the selection will take place.