Angels Camp Council To Discuss Various Items

Utica Park Artist Rendering View Photo

Angels Camp, CA — The Angels Camp City Council will meet this evening to discuss several projects and initiatives.

The council will hear an update on the Utica Park expansion and renovation efforts as construction could be picking up in the coming months.

In other business, the city leaders will acknowledge the completion of the City of Angels Housing Element Annual Report for this past year.

There will be a vote on having the City Administrator apply for a US Department of Housing and Urban Development grant that would benefit manufactured housing and manufactured housing communities. The money could assist affordable housing efforts and fund infrastructure improvements. It could also establish self-help and rehabilitation/fix-up programs. The city has three mobile/manufactured home communities in the city.

There will also be a discussion about the Capital Improvement Plan and awarding funding for a project on Booster Way. The meeting will begin at 6 pm at the Angels Fire House on Vallecito Road. It is open to the public.