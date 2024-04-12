Plowing Begins On Sonora Pass 

Plows working on clearing Highway 108 View Photos

Tuolumne County, CA – Snow plows have begun to remove deep snow on Sonora Pass Highway 108 in Tuolumne County.

Caltrans reports the work to clear the pass began this Monday when crews were met with three feet of snow at the Snow Park gate.

“The depths will only increase as they continue for another 30 miles to pass,” shared Caltrans officials.

While Caltrans cannot predict the date the pass will reopen due to possible damage to the roadway that may include down trees, rocks, and other unforeseen obstacles, they will plow ahead in hopes of having the pass open by Memorial Day weekend. That is typically the target date that Caltrans shoots for each year, adding that progress reports on the work will be released as crews push deeper into the high country.