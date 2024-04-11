Finding A Forever Friend For Free

TCAC free adoptions due to shelter capacity View Photo

Jamestown, CA – Overcrowding at the Tuolumne County Animal Control shelter in Jamestown could bring a pet to your home for free.

Shelter officials share that the shelter is overcrowded with dogs and they need help finding a forever home for them.

“We…have many adoptable pets ranging from various breeds, size and age,” stated shelter officials, adding, “Adoptions save lives, and prevent unwanted euthanasias.”

The adoption fee waiver was made possible by a large state grant received by animal control, allowing all adoptions to be free for a short time. The shelter is located at 10040 Victoria Way in Jamestown, behind the C&C Mini Mart off Highway 108. It is open Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1p.m. Shelter officials encourage the public to come by the shelter and pick out a forever pal.