Supervisors Approve Consultant Contract And Library/Recreation Director

Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors took action on a pair of items during the morning portion of today’s special meeting.

The board voted 5-0 to expand a contract for leadership-related services with the outside consultant AR Rodgers Leadership, LLP. The county had a contract in place with the consultant this fiscal year for services up to $40,000, and it included help with things like the board’s goal-setting workshop in January, assistance with implementing board priorities, leadership and performance coaching for three executive team members, and helping with conflict resolution within a department.

The expanded contract, approved today, bumps the maximum amount up to $80,000. It will allow for things like performance coaching for five members of the executive team, conflict resolution for up to two departments, executive coaching for the supervisors and CAO, and advisory assistance on the strategic plan. There was no opposition amongst the board.

The Supervisors also voted 5-0 to hire Eric Aitken to be the new Director of the Library and Recreation services. Aitken was most recently the manager of those entities, which before a new re-organization, was directly under the CAO. The new position pays a salary just over $91,000.

The board then began a public hearing on changes to the Title 17 ordinance aimed at streamlining the development process (and comes in response to the 2019 General Plan Update). After discussing Title 17 for a couple of hours, and hearing input, the board broke for lunch, and will pick up discussions on it this afternoon.