Leaving A Lasting Legacy To Help Others

Former Vietnam veteran and retired Navy Lieutenant Commander Gary Noice View Photo

Amador County, CA — Hospice of Amador and Calaveras recently received a “substantial donation” of $400,000 from the estate of the late Gary Noice, a former Vietnam veteran and retired Navy Lieutenant Commander.

The donation, which comes a year after Noice’s passing, is a testament to his dedication to making a lasting impact in the community, according to Hospice Executive Director Samantha Lukow, who expressed her gratitude, “We are deeply moved by Mr. Noice’s generosity. His contribution will have a profound impact on our ability to fulfill our mission of providing free end-of-life care to everyone in our community. It is heartening to see individuals like Gary Noice continue to support the well-being of our community even after they have left us.”

Noice’s bequest will have a profound impact on Hospice of Amador and Calaveras, which will continue to provide free end-of-life care to the community. The generous donation comes at a crucial time for Hospice, enabling them to expand their reach and enhance the quality of care provided. Director of Patient Care Services Jess Harman shared, “This generous donation will empower us to continue delivering compassionate end-of-life care to those in need. We are honored to be a part of Gary Noice’s legacy, and we pledge to utilize this gift to its fullest potential.”

To further bolster Hospice’s mission, community members are encouraged to attend Hospice events, make donations, or shop at their thrift stores. Volunteers are also welcome to contribute their time and skills to this noble cause. For more information on how to support Hospice of Amador and Calaveras, please visit www.hospiceofamador.org or contact our office at (209) 223-5500.