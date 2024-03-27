TC Chamber Endorses Bill Aimed At Helping Tourism

Tuolumne County Chamber of Commerce View Photo

Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne County Chamber of Commerce is supporting a bill at the state capitol authored by Senator Marie Alvarado-Gil.

We reported earlier that Senate Bill 1028 would create more flexibility in issuing alcohol licenses to restaurants in an effort to help smaller counties that see an influx of tourists. Type 47 alcohol licenses are capped based on the population leaving a demand for more in some rural areas that see spikes in visitation.

Senate Bill 1028 would authorize the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control to issue up to 10 additional on-sale general licenses for bona fide eating places in counties that have reached their max. There is also a provision for the county supervisors to decline it if they so choose.

In a new myMotherLode.com blog, Tuolumne County Chamber of Commerce Board Chair Mathew Galvan writes, “The Tuolumne County Chamber of Commerce believes that SB 1028 will enhance our dining and entertainment offerings, create new opportunities for entrepreneurs, and contribute to the overall economic growth and stability of our community. We are confident that this bill will help to make our region an even more vibrant and attractive destination for visitors and residents alike.”

SB 1028 was passed by the Senate Governmental Organization Committee and now moves to the Appropriations Committee for consideration.

You can read the full blog by clicking here.