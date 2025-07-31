Update: Vegetation Fire Along Park Avenue In Jamestown

Fire in Jamestown - Cal Fire image View Photo

Update at 7:35 pm: The forward progress of the Tarantula Fire in Jamestown has been stopped. Mop up will continue.

Original story at 7:24 pm: Jamestown, CA — Air and ground resources are fighting a three acre vegetation fire along Park Avenue, near Lake Drive in Jamestown.

It is named the Tarantula Fire. It is burning in grass at a slow to moderate rate of spread. Smoke is visible nearby.

We will pass along more information as it becomes available.