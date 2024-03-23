Yosemite Reminds Visitors of Winter-Style Weekend Weather

Yosemite, CA–Yosemite National Park is warning visitors not to overlook the winter storm warning in effect from tonight through Sunday, March 24, despite the week of spring weather. According to forecasts, heavy rain and snow are expected in Yosemite Valley, with significant snowfall anticipated along Wawona Road (an extension of Highway 41) and Big Oak Flat Road (an extension of Highway 120). Tire chains will more than likely be be required for travel in these areas

