Winter Storm Warning This Weekend

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for Yosemite National Park above 6,000 feet, from 5 PM this afternoon until 5 PM Sunday. Additionally, a Winter Storm Warning will also be in effect for the western slope of the northern Sierra Nevada, from 6 PM this evening until 8 AM Sunday.

Heavy snow is forecast.

Snow levels will start between 6,000 to 7,000 feet this evening, before lowering to 4,000 to 5,000 feet on Saturday, and finally drop to around 3,500 to 4,000 feet by Sunday morning.

The total snow accumulations above the 6,000 foot elevation, will range from one to four feet. The higher you go, the more the snow.

Winds could gust as high as forty-five mph. Gusty winds may bring down tree branches.

Travel could be very difficult to impossible from delays, snow-covered roads, and chain controls. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.