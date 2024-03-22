Columbia College Hosts Free ‘Picture A Scientist” Film Screening

Columbia College Logo View Photo

Columbia, CA– Columbia College is set to host a free screening of the film “Picture a Scientist” on Thursday, April 4, at 6:30 p.m. The event will take place at the Dogwood Theater on the Columbia College campus.

Picture a Scientist” chronicles the challenges faced by women scientists who have persevered as accomplished researchers in fields such as geology, chemistry, and biology. The film features personal accounts from these women, shedding light on the obstacles they’ve encountered and advocating for improved support for women pursuing careers in science. Running for 1 hour and 35 minutes, the screening will be followed by a brief audience discussion. A trailer for the film can be viewed on the distributor’s website here or on YouTube here.

The event, co-hosted by Columbia College and the Sonora League of Women Voters, extends invitations to the Yosemite Community College District and the Sonora community. Attendees can look forward to refreshments, courtesy of the Columbia College Foundation, which has sponsored the event through a Brady-Wise Mini Grant award. For media inquiries or further information, contact Ruth MacNeille at macneiller@yosemite.edu or call 209-588-5158.