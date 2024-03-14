Drainage Work On Tuolumne Road North To Impact Traffic

Repair work on Tuolumne Road North View Photo

Sonora, CA – Motorists can expect short delays on Tuolumne Road North as drainage work is underway today.

Tuolumne County Public Works has hired United Pavement Maintenance, Inc. out of Hughson to complete “underground work for the horizontal drains on the roadway.” Crews will be working from 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. Public works officials anticipate the construction to last about two weeks.

Motorists could face short delays, up to several minutes, depending on the work being done at the time, according to county public works officials. Crews do not anticipate a large impact on traffic, They ask motorists to slow down and obey personnel and signage in the cone zones.