Jenny Lind Man Busted After Large Amount Of Meth Found

By Tracey Petersen
Calaveras County Sheriff's patrol

Valley Springs, CA –  With more than 30 grams of methamphetamine uncovered during a traffic stop in Calaveras County, a Jenny Lind man was arrested for drug sales.

A sheriff’s deputy recently pulled over a vehicle on Highway 12 near Valley Springs for an equipment violation. The deputy recognized the driver, 43-year-old Michael L. Zumkeller, who was on probation. That allowed the deputy to search his vehicle. It turned up 31.9 grams of suspected methamphetamine, a glass smoking pipe, and a digital scale.

“For reference, a single packet of table sugar at most restaurants is 1 gram,” relayed sheriff’s officials.

Zumkeller was arrested on felony drug-related charges, and his probation was revoked.

