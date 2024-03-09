Sierra Conservation Center Warden Moving On

Jamestown, CA – The Warden at the Sierra Conservation Center (SCC) has taken a new position within the state’s correction department.

Patrick Eaton, of Sonora, has been the warden at the Jamestown prison since February 2021, as earlier reported here. He is leaving to become the Associate Director of Reception Centers at the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

Besides being the warden, Eaton has held several positions at the prison since 2002, including acting warden, chief deputy warden, associate warden, correctional captain, correctional lieutenant, and correctional sergeant. Before that, he was a correctional sergeant at the Central California Women’s Facility from 2000 to 2002 and a correctional officer there from 1999 to 2000. Eaton was also a correctional officer at Salinas Valley State Prison from 1996 to 1999.

Eaton took over for Hunter Anglea, who became the SCC acting ward in December 2017 and was appointed warden in August 2018. Governor Gavin Newson announced his promotion this week. Eaton’s salary will be $197,280 and requires Senate confirmation. Eaton is a Republican.