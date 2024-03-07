Science Experiments Merit Cash Prizes

Calaveras County Office of Education hosts science fair competition View Photo

San Andreas, CA – This weekend, Calaveras County students will get a chance to show off their science knowledge and skills while competing for a top prize of $250.

The 39th Annual Calaveras County Science Fair will feature competitive and demonstration projects for students in the 4th through 12th grades. It will be held at the Calaveras River Academy/Mountain Oaks School gymnasium at 150 Old Oak Road in San Andreas on Saturday (3/9). The public can explore the science fair projects from 9 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. The public can vote on non-competitive demonstrations from 9:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. and attend the awards ceremony at 3 p.m.

The STEAM Advisory Council will award the Albert Michelson Science Fair Award to first-, second-, and third-place winners in each category. The winners will take home a bank of $250, $100, and $50, respectively, along with gold, silver, and bronze medals. All made possible by council members, the community, and a grant from the Calaveras Community Foundation.

Judging is based on creativity, scientific thought, skill, clarity, and students’ interviews. The top projects in Life Science, Behavioral & Cognitive Science, Physical Science & Engineering, and Math & Computer Science will receive plaques and $250 cash.

Additionally, up to six competitive projects may be recommended for entry in the California State Science and Engineering Fair, which will be virtually held on April 16, 2024. Further details regarding this weekend’s science fair can be found here.