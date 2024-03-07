Local Health Center Buys Sonora Building But Not Moving

Tuolumne Me-Wuk Health Center Dental And Behavioral Health Office in Sonora View Photo

Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne Me-Wuk Indian Health Center has acquired a permanent home for its dental and behavioral health offices, but no movers will be needed.

Tribe officials announced that the center has purchased the two-story, 16,000-square-foot building with 79 parking spaces at 19969 Greenley Road in Sonora that it had been renting. That location is near the Morning Star Drive and Cabezut Road intersection and has served as its dental office since 2008 and the Sonora Behavioral Health office since 2021.

“We are thrilled to make this property our permanent home,” said Janet Pepper, Chief Administrative Officer at Tuolumne Me-Wuk Indian Health Center. “This acquisition enables us to strengthen our roots in Sonora, ensuring that we can provide comprehensive healthcare services for years to come. Our focus remains on serving our patients and contributing to the overall well-being of the community.”

Built in 2004, the property has played a crucial role in the center’s mission to enhance the well-being of the people it serves, according to health officials, who added that the acquisition reinforces the center’s dedication to the Sonora community and solidifies its ability to continue its vital work.