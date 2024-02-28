Columbia College Heads To Playoffs As Co-Conference Champs

Columbia College Basketball View Photo

Columbia, CA — The Columbia College Claim Jumpers enter the NorCal Regional basketball playoffs on a six-game winning streak.

Columbia defeated Fresno City College on Friday evening and finished the regular season with an overall record of 23-5 and a conference record of 11-3. Columbia is a co-champion of the Central Valley conference having an identical record as the College of the Sequoias.

Columbia is the ninth seed in the NorCal tournament and will face 24th seed Cañada College at 7 pm this evening (February 28) at the Oak Pavilion on the Columbia College campus (doors open at 5:30 pm).

General admission tickets are $12 for adults and $8 for students (w/student ID), faculty, staff, seniors (over 60), and children 11 and under.

Tickets can be purchased at the door or online by clicking here.

It is the fourth conference championship in seven seasons for the Claim Jumpers. Kai Jordan was named the MVP, Rashaud Bradley was the Freshman of the Year/ First Team CVC, Jonathan Dillon was First Team CVC HM/ First Team All-Defense, and Ahmad Jeffries was First Team CVC HM.