Chicken Ranch Casino Appoints Eric Barbaro As General Manager
Jamestown, CA– Chicken Ranch Casino announces the appointment of Eric Barbaro as its new General Manager. With a 15-year tenure in the gaming industry, Barbaro brings knowledge and expertise to his new role. His career includes serving as a sergeant in the U.S. Army, graduating from UCLA Anderson School of Management, and holding positions at gaming establishments such as MGM Resorts International, Tropicana Las Vegas, Station Casinos, and Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Lake Tahoe.