Cloudy
57.7 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Chicken Ranch Casino Appoints Eric Barbaro As General Manager

Sponsored by:
By Nic Peterson

Photo Icon View Photo

Jamestown, CA– Chicken Ranch Casino announces the appointment of Eric Barbaro as its new General Manager. With a 15-year tenure in the gaming industry, Barbaro brings knowledge and expertise to his new role. His career includes serving as a sergeant in the U.S. Army, graduating from UCLA Anderson School of Management, and holding positions at gaming establishments such as MGM Resorts International, Tropicana Las Vegas, Station Casinos, and Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Lake Tahoe.

Barbaro brings with him leadership skills and a strong work ethic developed during his tenure in the U.S. Army, which will contribute to overseeing all operations at Chicken Ranch Casino. He will guide a committed team focused on providing excellent service to guests. With his extensive industry background and leadership qualities, Barbaro aims to enhance the casino’s reputation as a leading gaming destination. His vision involves creating memorable experiences for guests, particularly as the team prepares to introduce the Chicken Ranch Casino Resort in the summer of 2024.

For more information visit www.chickenranchcasino.com.

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2024 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 