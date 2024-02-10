K9 Tracks And Holds Man Accused Of Vehicle Theft In Calaveras County

CCSO K-9 Titan at the arrest site View Photo

Mokelumne Hill, CA – A Valley Springs man took off on foot after being found in a stolen vehicle in Calaveras County and then tracked down by one of the sheriff’s four-legged officers.

While patrolling in the Mokelumne Hill area on Monday, February 6, a K-9 handler and K9 Deputy Titan spotted a stolen vehicle taken from the Valley Oak Shopping Center in Valley Springs on Sunday (2/4). When approached, the driver, 30-year-old Jonathan Hunter Morris, took off on foot into a nearby wooded area and down a steep ravine. The deputies lost sight of Morris due to the heavy foliage. according to sheriff’s officials. Then K9 Titan was deployed. His powerful nose detected the suspect’s scent and tracked him down the canyon through a creek bed, according to sheriff’s officials.

A search of the stolen vehicle turned up an explosive device, drugs, suspected stolen mail, and a large knife, violating his probation. Morris already had an outstanding Tuolumne County felony arrest warrant for evading and possession of a stolen vehicle. He was arrested, and sheriff’s officials say a follow-up investigation regarding the stolen mail is currently ongoing.