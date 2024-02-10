Stolen Vehicle, A Dropped ID Card, And Alert Neighbor Results In Arrest

Calaveras County Sheriff's patrol View Photo

Milton, CA — A report of trespassing in Milton led to a theft arrest, but one of the suspected burglars remains on the loose.

A call came into the Calaveras County Sheriff’s dispatch on Wednesday, February 7, just before 8 a.m. from an alert citizen regarding trespassing in the 10000 block of Milton Road. The caller noted that their neighbor was out of town, and they saw “unknown people looking into vehicles at their neighbor’s property.”

Once on scene, deputies found that the suspects had used their vehicle to push open a gate on the property. Still at the residence was 27-year-old Hope Elaine Dooley, from Lockeford. She was arrested after a record check revealed the vehicle she was driving was stolen out of Stockton that morning.

While searching the property, deputies located a prison identification card, which they believe belongs to a second suspect. The investigation is ongoing, with that person still on the run.

“This is another outstanding example of an alert citizen assisting the sheriff’s office to foil the attempts of suspects who prey upon our communities. Law enforcement and community vigilance are a proven partnership that increases the safety of neighborhoods and improves the quality of life for citizens,” stated sheriff’s officials.