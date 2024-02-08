Evening Commute Travel Hampered By Weather

Rollover Crash on Kewin Mill Road in Tuolumne County -- Ken Johnson View Photo

Sonora, CA — The CHP reports multiple traffic hazards in the Mother Lode due to the wet weather during the evening commute.

There are spinouts on several roadways, including Soulsbyville Road, Old Priest Grade, Highway 120 in the Groveland area, and Highway 108 in the Cold Springs area. Plenty of vehicles are also getting stuck in the snow, including along Phoenix Lake Road, where the CHP reports around 20 vehicles off or blocking the roadway. In Calaveras County, on Highway 4, several vehicles are spinning their wheels on the snow-covered roadway at Boards Crossing Road and on Prussian Hill Road in the Rail Road Flat area.

There are also plenty of fender benders. One is on Kuein Mill Road, near Comstock Ranch Road, where a Chevy Silverado pickup overturned, as seen in the image box. The truck is partially blocking the roadway. The CHP is warning drivers in the area to slow down, as the wreckage is right after a blind corner and vehicles. Luckily, there were no injuries in this crash, and most of the traffic hazards were on the roadways.