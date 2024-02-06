Calaveras County Recognizes Student Achievement

Calaveras, CA– In a collaborative effort since 2016, the Calaveras County Office of Education, the Student Attendance Review Board (SARB), the Calaveras County Sheriff, and the Calaveras County District Attorney have been driving the Attendance Awareness Poster Contest. Students countywide showcased the significance of regular school attendance through submitted posters.

Avery Middle School’s 7th grader, Nainoa Chance, emerged victorious, securing first place and a $150 award. Nainoa’s winning poster is now in print, circulating throughout the county. Emphasizing the importance of attendance, Nainoa shared, “It’s important to attend so you can get good grades, and you don’t want to annoy your teachers! Missing school makes it hard to make up work and keep up; missing assignments just pile up.”

District Attorney’s Community Liaison, Ashley Herd, highlighted the significance of SARB, stating, “SARB is a good opportunity for parents to get the resources they need, all in one spot, and helps our local agencies support struggling families. SARB and attendance awareness campaigns remind us not to forget the kids and their family’s needs.”