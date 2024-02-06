Tuolumne County Chamber of Commerce To Host Awards Mixer

Sonora, CA– The Tuolumne County Chamber of Commerce has announced a series of upcoming events and significant changes to its board of directors. In a departure from tradition, the Chamber will host a special mixer event instead of its Annual Community Awards Gala, responding to evolving post-pandemic community needs. Co-hosted with Adventist Health Sonora, the event will take place at the Primary Care Pavilion, 900 Mono Way, Sonora, on Thursday, February 15th, from 5 pm to 7 pm.

The mixer will not only serve as a networking hub but also as a platform to honor the winners of the Annual Community Awards for 2022 and 2023. Recognizing local luminaries in categories like Entrepreneur of the Year, Excellence in Government, Citizen of the Year, Non-Profit Organization of the Year, and Business of the Year, the awards ceremony will be complemented by an informative presentation from Adventist Health in recognition of Heart Health Awareness Month, contributing to the community’s health and wellness.

New leadership within the Chamber’s Board of Directors has been announced. Mathew Galvan, the current Marketing Manager at Chicken Ranch Casino, is elected as the new Chairperson. With expertise in marketing and a deep connection to the local community. James Hanson, Business Services Manager for Motherlode Job Training, will serve as the new Treasurer, bringing extensive experience in workforce development and financial management. In 2024, the Chamber aims to drive growth in education, community advocacy, and new economic innovations for Tuolumne County businesses.

“These changes signify more than a new chapter; they represent our renewed dedication to invigorating Tuolumne County’s business environment and community engagement,” said Mathew Galvan, the new Chairperson. “The Chamber is committed to its mission of fostering a vibrant and prosperous business environment in Tuolumne County and is enthusiastic about the future. We’re looking at new initiatives and repeating past successes like Leadership Tuolumne County, a program where both owners and staff of local businesses can learn and build relationships with other businesses in the county.”

For more information visit the Chambers’s website here