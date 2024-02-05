Salt Spring Valley Road Closed Due To Flooding

Calaveras County Public Works logo View Photo

Calaveras, CA– Calaveras County Public Works has closed Salt Spring Valley Road, spanning from 5170 to 6293 Salt Spring Valley Road, due to localized flooding. The closure is temporary, and the road will be reopened as soon as conditions permit. Motorists are advised to utilize local detour routes to navigate around the affected area.

For inquiries or to report urgent road-related issues, contact Calaveras County Public Works Department at (209) 754-6401 during regular business hours (Monday through Friday, 8 am to 4 pm). For assistance after regular business hours, please reach out to the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office at (209) 754-6500 (non-emergency phone number).