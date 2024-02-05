Light Rain
50 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Salt Spring Valley Road Closed Due To Flooding

Sponsored by:
By Nic Peterson
Calaveras County Public Works logo

Calaveras County Public Works logo

Photo Icon View Photo

Calaveras, CA– Calaveras County Public Works has closed Salt Spring Valley Road, spanning from 5170 to 6293 Salt Spring Valley Road, due to localized flooding. The closure is temporary, and the road will be reopened as soon as conditions permit. Motorists are advised to utilize local detour routes to navigate around the affected area.

For inquiries or to report urgent road-related issues, contact Calaveras County Public Works Department at (209) 754-6401 during regular business hours (Monday through Friday, 8 am to 4 pm). For assistance after regular business hours, please reach out to the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office at (209) 754-6500 (non-emergency phone number).

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2024 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 