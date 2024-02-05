Tuolumne County To Vote On Homelessness Ordinances

Former Homeless Camp On Mono Way View Photo

Sonora, CA — Two ordinances to address health and safety concerns surrounding homeless camps will be reviewed by the Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday.

The first is a critical infrastructure ordinance that would prohibit sleeping, constructing a tent, parking an RV, or having any other type of temporary shelter in areas important to the operation and functioning of the county. It could be both public or private land. It would also prohibit having a campfire, or any cooking fire, near that infrastructure.

The second, a clean and clear ordinance, is exclusive to county-owned property. It would prohibit people from establishing encampments that “create a nuisance.” Like the critical infrastructure ordinance, it would provide violators a 72-hour notice to vacate (or immediately if an emergency arises). If the county needs to confiscate property, it will be stored for up to 90 days so the owner can retrieve it.

A first violation would result in a penalty not to exceed $100, up to $200 for a second violation, and $500 for each additional violation (within a year).

Also on Tuesday, there will be a vote on approving the Homelessness Committee Priority Projects. The meeting starts at 9 am in the board of supervisors meeting room.