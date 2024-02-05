Cloudy
Early Voting Opens Ahead Of March Primary Election

By B.J. Hansen
Tuolumne County Voting

Tuolumne County Voting

Sonora, CA — Today is when voters can first start casting a ballot for the March primary election.

Several local races will be decided on March 5, including many board of supervisor seats in Tuolumne and Calaveras counties, and Sonora City Council. In addition, Californians will weigh in on the Presidential race, US Congress, US Senate, and state legislative contests.

Tuolumne County Clerk and Auditor, Debi Bautista, says her office at 2 South Green Street in Sonora is now open for early voting, effective today (same goes for Calaveras County).

Bautista adds, “Ballots are also being mailed today. In California, every single voter gets a vote by mail ballot, so if you don’t get your ballot by the end of next week, please call the office at 533-5570 and ask for a replacement ballot.”

There are 10 ballot drop boxes throughout Tuolumne County, and additional Vote Centers will open later this month. Click here to find more information.

For details on Calaveras County elections, click here.

