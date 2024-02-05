Roundup Parade, Police Recruiting, Corridor Project, On Sonora Council Agenda

Sonora City Hall View Photo

Sonora, CA — The Sonora City Council will discuss a variety of items at its first meeting of February this evening.

Related to the May 11 upcoming Mother Lode Roundup Parade, the council will vote to approve the closure of several downtown streets and to allow the possession of open alcoholic beverages along areas of the parade route. The city will also vote on approving a contribution to the event organizer, the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Posse, for up to $1,800 to cover the cost of the filing fee for the encroachment permit.

Later in the meeting, the council will vote to approve $111,544 in extra revenue going to Unico Construction Engineering for cost overruns for the Washington Street-Stockton Street corridor construction project. The city is hoping that Caltrans will eventually reimburse the revenue.

The council will also vote on a proposed contract, paying up to $200,000, to the company Epic Recruiting, to help attract new police department recruits. The company would help with marketing-related efforts. The meeting will start at 5 pm at Sonora City Hall.