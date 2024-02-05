Lingering Power Outages Monday Across Mother Lode

Monday Lingering Power Outages View Photo

Sonora, CA — There are power outages lingering in the Mother Lode following Sunday’s storm system.

In Groveland, there are still 401 customers without power. The outage started at 3:40 on Sunday afternoon. It is unclear when there will be full restoration.

There are also 203 without power near Copperopolis with an 11 pm (Monday) restoration time. 162 are without electricity in Arnold and there is also an 11 pm restoration projection.

Valley Springs and Jackson were also hit hard with power outages. There are smaller incidents around Angels Camp, San Andreas, Sonora, Jamestown, and Twain Harte. PG&E is also busy working to restore widespread outages in the Bay Area and Central Valley.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for the northern Sierra Nevada and Yosemite National Park, above 5,000 feet, through 4 am tomorrow. A flood watch is also in effect for the Mother Lode through early tomorrow morning. Find the latest weather information by clicking here.