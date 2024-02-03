Sonora Man Suffered Serious Injuries After Crash Near Columbia College

Columbia, CA – A Sonora man suffered serious injuries after crashing his car into a tree last night in Columbia.

The collision happened just after 8 p.m. on Columbia College Drive, just west of Sawmill Flat Road. The CHP reported that 18-year-old Jack Eaves was driving a 2005 Nissan Altima sedan eastbound but in the westbound lane. They say that Eaves then “made an unsafe turning movement,” causing the sedan to go off the roadway and smash into a tree. Investigators did not disclose whether Eaves was intentionally going the wrong way on the roadway or had drifted into the oncoming traffic lane, as the crash remains under investigation.

Eaves suffered major injuries in the crash and was taken by ambulance to Memorial Medical Center in Modesto for treatment.