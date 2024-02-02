Heavy Rain Closes Two Tuolumne County Roads

Local road flooding View Photo

Jamestown, CA – Two roadways in the Jamestown area of Tuolumne County are closed due to the heavy rain that is creating flooding.

The CHP reports that barricades and signage were put up around 2:30 p.m. today on Sims Road at the Highway 120 intersection due to flooding over that section of the roadway. The highway is not impacted.

Additionally, at that same time, officers also shut down a section of Bell Mooney Road at the intersection of Highway 108 just south of Woods Creek due to high waters. The CHP hopes to reopen these roadways as soon as the water recedes.

