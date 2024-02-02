Oakdale Driver Accused Of Being Drunk Behind The Wheel

HWY 49 crash in Jamestown area of Tuolumne County -- TCFD photo View Photos

Jamestown, CA – Following a two-vehicle crash on Highway 49 in Jamestown last Friday, a La Grange woman was charged with DUI.

The collision happened on January 26, just after 2 p.m. at the intersection of Chicken Ranch Road. The CHP reports that 70-year-old Dianne Piccinini of Oakdale, driving a 2023 Ford Bronco, turned onto the highway right in the path of a westbound 2000 Chevrolet Corvette. Behind the wheel was 66-year-old Norman Morrison of La Grange.

“Piccinini failed to yield the right-of-way for Morrison and entered the roadway directly in front of the Corvette. As a result, the right front of the Ford crashed into the right side of the Corvette,” stated CHP spokesperson Officer Steve Machado.

Piccinini was not injured, but Morrison sustained minor injuries and was treated at the scene. Officers determined that Piccinini was under the influence of an alcoholic beverage and subsequently placed her under arrest for felony DUI causing bodily injury.