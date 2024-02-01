Calaveras Sheriff’s Office Takes Alleged Thief’s Advice

Grocery Store Items Stolen View Photo

Valley Springs, CA — A man was arrested for allegedly attempting to steal groceries from a Valley Springs store, and it was his shirt that connected him to the crime.

The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office reports that 37-year-old Gary Lenz of Stockton recently filled up a cart with groceries at the Mar-Val store on Highway 12 and left without paying for the items. He was confronted about the theft, at around one o’clock in the afternoon, in the parking lot, and abandoned the items and walked away.

Deputies soon responded and found Lenz in an area nearby. When questioned, he adamantly denied attempting to steal groceries and gave deputies a false name to avoid criminal charges. However, he matched the description given by the store employees, including a black shirt with the unique message, “Trust No One,” printed on it.

The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office reports, “Despite Lenz’s adamant denial of the culpability regarding the theft, deputies took heed of the sage advice printed on his shirt and continued investigating his identity and possible role in the crime.”

It led to a positive identification of Lenz who was found to have an outstanding warrant for failing to appear in court in San Joaquin County. He was also arrested on new charges of Grand Theft and providing a false name to law enforcement officers.