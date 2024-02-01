District One Tuolumne County Supervisor Candidates To Debate Issues

Matt Hawkins, Tanya Carsner, Mark Plummer and Mike Holland View Photo

Sonora, CA — Tonight is a chance to hear from the four candidates hoping to represent District One on the Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors.

The incumbent David Goldemberg is not seeking re-election, and the four people running are Tanya Carsner, Matt Hawkins, Mike Holland and Mark Plummer. The seat covers the greater Sonora area. They will all talk about their background and vision for the county, and weigh in on several issues.

The forum will air at 6 pm on AM 1450 and FM 102.7 KVML.

Wednesday night’s forum featuring District Four candidates Steve Griefer and Kathryn Saari, and Tuesday’s District Five forum with Jaron Brandon and Arthur Schmidt, are now archived for playback at any time on myMotherLode.com. Click here to find a link.

Friday night at 6 pm will feature the four candidates running for three Sonora City Council seats. The election is coming up on March 5.