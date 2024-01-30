Candidate Forum Series Kicks Off With District Five Supervisor Race

Jaron Brandon and Arthur Schmidt - Photo by BJ Hansen View Photo

Sonora, CA — With the March Primary just around the corner, a series of candidate forums will start airing this evening on AM 1450 and FM 102.7 KVML and myMotherLode.com.

Tonight at six o’clock, hear the first forum featuring the Tuolumne County District Five Board of Supervisor race with incumbent Jaron Brandon and challenger Arthur Schmidt. District Five covers the greater Columbia and Jamestown area. They will give opening statements about their backgrounds and why they are seeking office and will then answer a series of questions that were not provided ahead of time. It is a chance to hear where the candidates stand on issues facing the county’s future.

On Wednesday evening at six o’clock will be a forum with District Four Supervisor (Groveland and East Sonora) candidates Steve Griefer and Kathryn Saari, Thursday at six o’clock will be District One (greater Sonora area) candidates Tanya Carsner, Matt Hawkins, Mike Holland and Mark Plummer, and on Friday at six o’clock will be Sonora City Council candidates Darren Duez, Bess Levine, Stephen Opie and Ann Segerstrom.

The forums are sponsored by the Tuolumne County Farm Bureau and Nate's Tree Service.