Fatal Pedestrian Collision On Mono Way

Sonora, CA– On January 28, around 7:55 pm, 65-year-old Thomas Solis of Sonora lost his life in a fatal traffic crash. The incident took place on Mono Way, east of Cordelia Avenue, where Mr. Solis was walking eastbound within the number 2 lane. During the nighttime hours in an unlit section of the road, Mr. Solis, dressed in dark clothing and facing away from traffic, was struck by a GMC Acadia driven by 39-year-old Joseph Brinegar of Sonora. Brinegar was traveling eastbound at an estimated speed of 40-45 MPH when the right front of his vehicle collided with Mr. Solis, who was in his lane.

After CHP officers arrived at the scene they began to administer lifesaving measures however Solis succumbed to his major injuries. Mr. Brinegar, who was wearing a seatbelt, emerged from the crash unscathed. The incident remains under investigation by authorities, with no suspicion of drugs or alcohol playing a role in the collision.