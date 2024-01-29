CHP Releases Information On Friday Fatal Crash

Sonora, CA– On January 26, around 4:10 pm, a traffic accident took place at the intersection of Black Oak Road and Tuolumne Road. An 89-year-old male driver from Sonora, operating a 1992 Toyota pickup traveling south on Black Oak Road was stopped at a stop sign. Simultaneously, Janice Greengo, a 67-year-old resident of Jamestown, was driving a 2006 GMC Envoy westbound on Tuolumne Road at approximately 45 MPH.

The Toyota entered the intersection directly in her path, resulting in a collision. The impact left the Toyota facing west within the westbound lane of Tuolumne Road, while Greengo managed to move her GMC Envoy to the right shoulder west of Black Oak Road. The driver of the Toyota, who was not wearing a seatbelt, succumbed to injuries sustained in the crash. Greengo, who was wearing a seatbelt, suffered minor injuries. Drugs or alcohol are not suspected to be contributing factors and the investigation into the crash is ongoing. The identity of the deceased driver is being withheld pending notification to the family.