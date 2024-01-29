Special TC Supervisors Meeting Focused On New Tax For Development

Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors Sign View Photo

Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors has called for a special meeting for today (January 29).

Only two items are on the agenda. The first is to approve a certificate of appreciation for the City of Sonora for their hospitality on January 23 by allowing the board to utilize the city council chambers for a meeting after an elevator malfunction at the Tuolumne County Administration Building.

The second item is to receive a presentation and give direction on developing a countywide Community Facilities District. The CFD would place a new tax on development projects in order to help cover the cost of increased demand for services (such as law enforcement and fire) in the county.

Today the board will discuss potential tax rates for the three types of new development, lodging, residential, and commercial. At the end, the supervisors will provide direction to county staff.

The presentation will be led by a representative with the Capitol Public Finance Group. The special meeting starts at 10 am.