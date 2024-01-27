Solo-Vehicle Collision On HWY 4 In Calaveras County

CHP San Andreas cruiser View Photo

Angels Camp, CA — First responders are on the scene of a solo-vehicle crash on Highway 4 in the Angels Camp area of Calaveras County.

The collision happened around 10:15 a.m. near the Vallecito Road intersection. The CHP reports that a motorcycle went off the roadway and down an embankment. The CHP reports major injuries in this crash. An air ambulance has been called to the scene.

The highway is open, but there is plenty of activity in the area, and travelers are asked to avoid the area if possible. An update will be provided as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.

