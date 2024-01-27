Vehicle Vs. Motorcycle Crash on HWY 26

Car-versus-motorcycle crash in Valley Springs—CCF photo View Photos

Valley Springs, CA – Two people were injured in a vehicle-versus-motorbike crash on Highway 26 in the Valley Springs area of Calaveras County last night.

Calaveras Consolidated Fire (CCF) crews responded to a vehicle collision at the intersection of Highway 26 and Vista Del Lago Drive near the Vista Del Lago golf course. The front left side of a compact car collided with a dirt bike, causing front left damage to the vehicle and motorcycle, as can be seen in the image box photos.

A woman in the car and a 12-year-old boy, who was riding the dirt bike, were taken by ground ambulance to a local hospital, according to CCF officials. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

The CHP reports that the cause of the crash remains under investigation.