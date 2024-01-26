Developing New Yosemite Reservation System

Sonora, CA — This weekend’s Mother Lode Views will feature a conversation with Yosemite National Park Ranger and spokesperson Scott Gediman.

A big focus will be the development and implementation of a new reservation system that will take effect this year during peak visitation times. Pros and cons have been voiced on both sides of the issue. It was developed after analyzing visitation trends, holding community meetings, and hearing input from stakeholders.

In addition, Gediman will highlight recent projects completed thanks to funding from the Great American Outdoors Act. Last summer there were traffic delays in the park due to numerous road improvements, and Gediman will provide an update on what to expect this year.

Gediman will also detail what people need to know ahead of coming to view Horsetail Fall next month, which draws international interest.