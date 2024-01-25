Caltrans Work On HWY 4 In Calaveras County

Caltrans road work on HWY 4 in the Dorrington area of Calaveras County map View Photo

Dorrington, CA – Caltrans reports that motorists will face short delays for much of the day tomorrow on a section of Highway 4 in the Dorrington area of Calaveras County.

Crews will be doing utility work from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 26. The section of the highway that is impacted is at the Boards Crossing Road and Sugar Pine Drive intersection.

Flaggers will be conducting one-way traffic control, causing an estimated five-minute delay. Caltrans asks motorists to slow down and drive with caution in the cone zone, where personnel and equipment are present. They also ask drivers to obey all signage and personnel.