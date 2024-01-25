Newsom Issues Statement Over Assault Weapons Ban Legal Debate

California State Capitol Building View Photo

Sacramento, CA — A California appeals court is reviewing an earlier judicial decision to strike down the state’s ban on assault weapons.

California started banning the ownership of many types of assault weapons in 1989 and it was struck down as a violation of second amendment rights recently by Judge Roger Benitez in 2023. The action came in response to a lawsuit backed by various gun rights groups.

Ahead of oral arguments this week, Governor Gavin Newsom put out a statement in which he criticizes the gun lobby. He adds, “When guns are the biggest killers of our kids, there is no place for assault weapons – weapons of war – on our streets and in our communities.”

The written statement from Benitez on his decision stated that the ban infringes on the Second Amendment rights of law-abiding citizens, and he also indicated that assault weapons can help protect people from attackers.

The ruling is being reviewed by the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals.